Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ PS4 Game Slated for March 24 via Download With Limited Retail Packs

The first live-stream event for the upcoming PlayStation 4 rhythm game Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! announced on Sunday that the game will debut on March 24. The game will be available via a free digital download with eight songs and three outfit types (for μʼs, Aqours, and Saint Snow). The full game will have 117 songs and 60 outfit types via DLC. The PlayStation 4 version will add a Live View Mode which presents the concert performances without the rhythm game elements and with a player-controlled camera. The Live Medley Mode allows players to assemble their own custom set list of songs.

In addition, Square Enix 's e-Store is offering two exclusive Memorial Special Packs, limited to pre-orders only and available in either μʼs or Aqours versions. Each pack will include a deluxe booklet with 336-400 pages, product codes for DLC outfits, and a postcard set. The deadline to order these packs is January 7.

The game adapts Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ , the arcade version of KLab 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game. The arcade game launched in winter 2016 in Japanese arcades. The game changed its name to Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ Next Stage with an update in December 2018.

Bushiroad and KLab released the Love Live! School Idol Festival rhythm action and adventure game in English on iOS and Android devices in May 2014.

