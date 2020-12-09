Level 5's Megaton Musashi Game Also Listed for PS5

Game slated for PS4, Switch, iOS, Android as well

The Jump Festa 2021 Online event's website listing for game company Level 5 reports that the Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project will also ship for the PlayStation 5, in addition to the previously announced platforms of PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Level 5 will reveal more details on the game during Jump Festa 2021 Online on December 19-20.

The game now features different cast than what Level-5 originally revealed for the game in 2016. The new cast includes:

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump , toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017. The anime part of the project will now premiere in summer 2021.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series will balance robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—will tell the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

The game will be a "robot action RPG" with multiplayer features.

Source: Jump Festa 2021 Online via Siliconera