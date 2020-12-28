LiSA's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie Theme Is #1 Song Download for Record 11 Straight Weeks

LiSA 's "Homura" single, the theme song for the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime, has ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly digital singles ranking chart for 11 consecutive weeks. It is now surpassed Kenshi Yonezu 's 2018 single "Lemon" as the longest-running #1 single on the chart. "Homura" sold 31,363 downloads from December 21 to 27 for a new total of 770,556.

In addition, the franchise 's insert song "Kamado Tanjirō no Uta" (Tanjirō Kamado's Song) by Gō Shiina featuring Nami Nakagawa garnered 19,186 downloads to rank #2 this past week. It was #15 the previous week.

Last week, "Homura" returned to the #1 spot in Oricon's weekly streaming chart after three weeks, with 10,632,183 downloads for a new total of 132,986,137. It has been in the #1 spot for a total of eight weeks since its release, and it is the first song to be streamed over 10 million times a week for nine straight weeks.

The song also sold 56,149 physical copies during the same week to rank #5 on the CD singles chart, and now has sold 1,004,879 physical copies. It is the first single to sell one million physical copies this year, and LiSA 's second single to accomplish this feat after "Gurenge."

Earlier this month, Billboard Japan's streaming song chart recorded the song with 100 million times streamed since its October 12 release.

The song is the third ever single to rank #1 on Oricon's weekly digital singles ranking chart for at least six consecutive weeks, after Kenshi Yonezu 's 2018 single "Lemon" and 2019 single "Uma to Shika" accomplished the feat. LiSA is also the first female artist to accomplish this feat.

The "Homura" single shipped on October 14, and sold 68,000 CD copies in its first week. LiSA is the first artist to rank #1 for three straight weeks in 12 years and 10 months, since the band SMAP achieved the feat with their "Dangan Fighter" single in January 2008.

LiSA 's earlier single "Gurenge" (the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime) became the third most-downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart in June. As of July, the single has been in the top 10 ranking for at least 27 consecutive weeks, and has been in the top 10 at least 44 weeks since the song's digital debut in April 2019. In the April 20-26 week, it rose from the fifth to the fourth most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart. In the April 27-May 3 week, the single recorded its fifth week at #1 in the ranking (including two consecutive weeks in May 2019, one week in December 2019, and the April 20-26 and April 27-May 3 weeks).

Source: Oricon via Otakomu