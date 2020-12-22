LiSA's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie Theme Ranks as #1 Song Download for 10th Straight Week

LiSA 's new single "Homura," the theme song for the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime, has ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly digital singles ranking chart for 10 consecutive weeks. It is now tied with Kenshi Yonezu 's 2018 single "Lemon" as the longest-running #1 single on the chart. "Homura" sold 29,227 downloads from December 14 to 20 for a new total of 739,193.

"Homura" has also returned to the #1 spot in Oricon's weekly streaming chart after three weeks, with 10,632,183 downloads in the previous week for a new total of 132,986,137. It has been in the #1 spot for a total of eight weeks since its release, and it is the first song to be streamed over 10 million times a week for nine straight weeks.

The song also sold 56,149 physical copies during the same week to rank #5 on the CD singles chart, and now has sold 1,004,879 physical copies. It is the first single to sell one million physical copies this year, and LiSA 's second single to accomplish this feat after "Gurenge."

Earlier this month, Billboard Japan's streaming song chart recorded the song with 100 million times streamed since its October 12 release. The single also previously ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly streaming chart for six consecutive weeks, and is the first single to maintain more than 10 million streams per week for five consecutive weeks.

The song is the third ever single to rank #1 on Oricon's weekly digital singles ranking chart for at least six consecutive weeks, after Kenshi Yonezu 's 2018 single "Lemon" and 2019 single "Uma to Shika" accomplished the feat. LiSA is also the first female artist to accomplish this feat. Her single logged 52,422 downloads during the November 16-22 week of Oricon's digital singles ranking chart, and has been downloaded a total of 574,458 times over six weeks.

The "Homura" single shipped on October 14, and sold 68,000 CD copies in its first week. LiSA is the first artist to rank #1 for three straight weeks in 12 years and 10 months, since the band SMAP achieved the feat with their "Dangan Fighter" single in January 2008.

LiSA 's earlier single "Gurenge" (the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime) became the third most-downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart in June. As of July, the single has been in the top 10 ranking for at least 27 consecutive weeks, and has been in the top 10 at least 44 weeks since the song's digital debut in April 2019. In the April 20-26 week, it rose from the fifth to the fourth most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart. In the April 27-May 3 week, the single recorded its fifth week at #1 in the ranking (including two consecutive weeks in May 2019, one week in December 2019, and the April 20-26 and April 27-May 3 weeks).

