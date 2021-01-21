Looking for Magical DoReMi, On-Gaku Win at 74th Mainichi Film Awards

Films receive Best Animation Film award, Noburou Oofuji Award

The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper announced the winners for the 74th Annual Mainichi Film Awards on Friday. Looking for Magical DoReMi ( Majo Minarai o Sagashite ), the anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise , won this year's Best Animation Film award. Kenji Iwaisawa 's ON-GAKU: Our Sound , the anime film adaptation of Hiroyuki Ohashi 's " ON-GAKU " manga, won the Noburou Oofuji Award, which honors animated works that offer new forms of creative expression.

This year's awards ceremony will be held on February 17 at the Meguro Persimmon Hall in Tokyo.

The Mainichi Shimbun launched the Noburou Oofuji Award in 1962, and it is Japan's oldest ongoing animation award. The newspaper then launched the Animation Film Award in 1989.

Source: The Maincihi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2)