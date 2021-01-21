News
Looking for Magical DoReMi, On-Gaku Win at 74th Mainichi Film Awards
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper announced the winners for the 74th Annual Mainichi Film Awards on Friday. Looking for Magical DoReMi (Majo Minarai o Sagashite), the anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise, won this year's Best Animation Film award. Kenji Iwaisawa's ON-GAKU: Our Sound, the anime film adaptation of Hiroyuki Ohashi's "ON-GAKU" manga, won the Noburou Oofuji Award, which honors animated works that offer new forms of creative expression.
This year's awards ceremony will be held on February 17 at the Meguro Persimmon Hall in Tokyo.
The Mainichi Shimbun launched the Noburou Oofuji Award in 1962, and it is Japan's oldest ongoing animation award. The newspaper then launched the Animation Film Award in 1989.
Previous winners of the Animation Film Award include:
- 2019 - Okko's Inn
- 2018 - Complex x Complex
- 2017 - your name.
- 2016 - Miss Hokusai
- 2015 - Giovanni's Island
- 2014 - The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
- 2013 - Wolf Children
- 2012 - Hotarubi no Mori e
- 2011 - Colorful
- 2010 - Summer Wars
- 2009 - Sky Crawlers
Previous winners of the Noburou Oofuji Award include:
- 2019 - Naoko Yamada's Liz and the Blue Bird
- 2018 - Masaaki Yuasa's Lu over the wall
- 2017 - Sunao Katabuchi's In This Corner of the World
- 2016 - Ryo Orikasa's "Suijun Genten" clay-animated short
- 2015 - Onohana's "Yodomi no Sawagi" ("Crazy Little Thing") anime short
- 2014 - Akira Oda's "Umi ni Ochita Tsuki no Hanashi" ("The moon that fell into the sea") anime short
- 2013 - Katsuhiro Otomo's "Combustible" animated short
- 2012 - Isamu Hirabayashi's "663114" anime short
- 2011 - No award given
- 2010 - Hideto Nakata and Sovat Theater's "Denshin-Bashira Elemi no Koi" stop-motion animation film
- 2009 - Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Ponyo anime film
Source: The Maincihi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2)