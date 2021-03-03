World Trigger Anime Reveals 9 More Cast Members

The official website for the anime based on Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga announced nine more cast members for the show's second season:

Katsuyuki Konishi as Tatsuhito Ikoma





Kaito Takeda as Satoshi Mizukami





Masamu Ono as Kōji Oki





Shun Horie as Kai Minamisawa





Naomi Ōzora as Maori Hosoi





Akira Ishida as Kazuaki Ōji





Yūsuke Handa as Kazuki Kurauchi





Tatsumaru Tachibana as Yutaka Kashio





Sakura Kawaguchi as Haya Kittaka





The second season of the anime premiered on January 9 as part of TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. The new season's first two episodes had a special screening run with exclusive footage in 12 theaters in Japan from December 25 to January 7. The special theatrical edition of the first two episodes alone featured 51 cast members.

The second season will air for one cours (one quarter of a year). The anime will get a third season.

Morio Hatano ( Saint Seiya Omega 's first season, Dragon Ball Super 's Future Trunks Saga, episode director for Hugtto! Precure and Star Twinkle Precure ) is serving as the series director. Hiroyuki Yoshino , Toshihisa Kaiya , and Kenji Kawai all return from the previous World Trigger anime to supervise the series scripts, design the characters, and compose the music, respectively.

South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER are performing the main theme song "Force." Motoko Ōmori of the rock band Mrs. Green Apple wrote the song specifically for the anime. Rock band Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai are performing the ending theme song "Mirai Eigō" (The Endless Future).

Ashihara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015.