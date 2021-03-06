'86' Sci-Fi Anime Reveals April 10 Debut, Promo Video, 18 More Cast Members, New Visual, Theme Song Artists

The first day of the " Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020" event revealed on Saturday that the television anime of Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series will premiere on April 10 and will air on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , Yomiuri TV , and CTV . The show will stream in Japan on Abema.

The official website for the anime also revealed a second promotional video, 18 new cast members, a new key visual, and the theme song artists.

Hitorie will perform the opening theme song "3-bun 29-byō" (3 Minutes 29 Seconds), and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki will perform the ending theme song "Avid."

Toshimasa Ishii (episode director for Space Brothers , ERASED , Occultic;Nine ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Land of the Lustrous , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Tetsuya Kawakami ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Robot Girls Z , The Asterisk War: The Academy City on the Water ) is designing the characters. Shirogumi is producing the CG, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are contributing the music.

The anime stars: (character name romanizations are not official)

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has been attacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republic there is the 'non-existent 86th district,' where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a “curator” who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS ) is in charge of mechanical design . The light novel series has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English. The light novel series is also inspiring a Gakuen 86 (Academy 86 ) manga by Suzume Somemiya in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine.