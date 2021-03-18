Studio 4°C's Gyokō no Nikuko-san Film Casts Flutist Cocomi as Kikuko

The official website for Studio 4°C 's anime film of Kanako Nishi 's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel announced on Friday that flutist and model Cocomi will play the protagonist Nikuko's daughter Kikuko (center in image below) in her first voice acting role. The site also revealed Natsuki Hanae 's voice role in the film as Ninomiya (right), Kikuko's classmate. As previously announced, Shinobu Ōtake will voice protagonist Nikuko (left).

The second teaser previews the voices, and new poster also debuted on Friday.

Composer Takatsugu Muramatsu , who is scoring the film, recommended Cocomi for the role. Cocomi will also play the flute in the film's score. She is an anime fan who went to a training school for voice-acting when she was in junior high school.

The film will open on June 11.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers ) is directing the anime at Studio 4°C . Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man ) is penning the script. Kenichi Konishi ( Children of the Sea , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Sanma Akashiya ( Santa Claus Tsukamaeta! screenwriter and original creator) is planning and producing the film. ASMIK Ace is distributing the film.

The film's staff is holding auditions for the voice of the character Maria, the friend of Nikuko's daughter Kikuko. The auditions accepted applicants until February 23.

Gentosha published the original novel in April 2014. The "human drama" novel centers on a mother named Nikuko and her daughter, Kikuko, who live on a boat. The novel follows their paths in life, and their growth. The novels have more than 350,000 copies in print.

