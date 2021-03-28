News
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Anime Adds Sayumi Watabe, Rina Hidaka, Kaori Ishihara
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The AnimeJapan 2021 panel for the television anime adaptation of Natsume Akatsuki's Combatants Will Be Dispatched! (Sentōin, Hakenshimasu!) light novel series announced three new cast members for the anime on Sunday. The new cast members include:
Rina Hidaka as Flaming Belial
Kaori Ishihara as Black Lilith
The previously announced cast includes:
Miyu Tomita as Alice Kisaragi
Sayaka Kikuchi as Snow
Natsumi Murakami as Rose
Minami Takahashi as Grim
The anime will premiere on April 4 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, an BS-NTV. Funimation will stream the series as it airs.
Miku Itō is performing the opening theme song "No.6," and voice actresses Miyu Tomita, Sayaka Kikuchi, Natsumi Murakami, and Minami Takahashi are performing the ending the song "Home Sweet Home" as their respective characters.
Hiroaki Akagi (Teasing Master Takagi-san, Mashiro no Oto) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff, and Yukie Sugawara (Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic, The [email protected] SideM, Overlord) is supervising the series scripts. Sōta Suwa is designing the characters, and Masato Kōda (Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova, KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!) is composing the music at Nippon Columbia.
Yen Press is releasing the novels and their manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:
From the author of KONOSUBA comes a new light novel series! It's tough being on the front lines for an evil organization, and nobody knows this better than No. 6, a Combatant for the Kisaragi Secret Society. Dispatched to a distant alien world on a reconnaissance mission, he's got a new android partner, but how are you supposed to plan an interstellar invasion--of a fantasy world?!
Kadokawa is publishing the novels featuring Kakao Lanthanum's art in Japan. Masaaki Kiasa launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in March 2018.
Source: Combatants Will Be Dispatched! anime's AJ2021 panel and official website