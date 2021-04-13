Attack on Titan Finale Leads to Magazine Issue Selling Out & Getting 2nd Printing

The May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine , which published the final chapter of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga on April 9, will get an "urgent" second printing. The manga's editor reported on Tuesday that the issue is selling out stores one after another. The new print run will begin arriving in bookstores throughout Japan on April 30.

The manga ended after 11 and a half years of serialization. The manga's 34th and final volume will ship on June 9.

Isayama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. Kodansha published the 33rd volume on January 8. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it published the 32nd volume on December 22.

The first television anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK on December 7 and ran for 16 episodes. The anime's next episode will premiere "this coming winter" on the NHK General channel in Japan. Funimation describes the episode's release window as "Winter 2022."

The manga has also inspired many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project. The manga has more than 100 million copies in print worldwide.

Source: Comic Natalie