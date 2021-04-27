Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire Manga Ends on May 25

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine revealed on April 23 that Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden's manga adaptation of Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ( Meitantei Conan: Konjō no Fist ), the 23rd Detective Conan anime film, will end in the magazine's next issue on May 25.

Abe and Maruden launched the manga in Shōnen Sunday S last September.

The film is set in Singapore, and was the first Detective Conan film set outside of Japan. Singapore's famous Marina Bay Sands is the site of a murder case in the film. The plot involves a large gem known as the "Blue Sapphire," which sank to the bottom of the ocean at the end of the 19th century. The film centers on Kaitō Kid, Makoto Kyōgoku, and Conan Edogawa. Makoto, an undefeated karate master with 400 wins, confronts Kid as Kid tries to steal the Blue Sapphire. Meanwhile, Kaitō Kid brings Conan to Singapore against his will.

The film opened in Japan in April 2019, and sold 1,458,263 tickets to earn 1,886,292,700 yen (about US$16.85 million) in its first three days. The film earned 9.37 billion yen (about US$86.2 million) by the end of 2019. The film was the seventh consecutive Detective Conan film to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise .

Abe and Maruden previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise , including the 22nd film Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer . The pair launched a manga adaptation of the 17th film Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea in Shōnen Sunday S in January 2020, and ended it last August.