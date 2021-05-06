Pokémon's 24th Anime Season Pokémon Master Journeys Premieres This Summer

The Pokémon Company International announced on Thursday that it will premiere the 24th season of the Pokémon franchise 's anime titled Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series "as early as summer" in select markets, with more premieres coming to additional markets this year.

The Pokémon Company describes the new season:

It's a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service adds new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Netflix confirmed in February that the new batch of episodes that it began streaming on March 5 would be the Pokémon Journey series' final episodes.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series had delayed airing new episodes in April 2020 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but resumed airing new episodes last June. Pokémon: Twilight Wings ( Hakumei no Tsubasa ) also delayed its fifth episode from May to June 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19 on the show's production. Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko , the 23rd anime film in the franchise , was delayed from its planned July 10 opening to December 25 due to the spread of COVID-19. The film will open in the West in 2021.

