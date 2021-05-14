KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple Anime Returns to Funimation

Funimation announced on Friday that the KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple anime will return on the service on Saturday. Funimation will stream all 50 episodes with English subtitles and the English dub in the United States and Canada.

Funimation had previously streamed the series until the company's rights expired in 2018, and the service removed the anime. The company had also released the anime on home video.

Discotek licensed the series, and it will release an upscale version of the television anime, including the English dub . The release is slated for 2021.

The television anime series premiered in 2006. The manga also inspired a series of original video anime episodes that eventually ran on Japanese television.

Shun Matsuena 's Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ( KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple ) manga ran in Shonen Sunday from 2002 to 2014.