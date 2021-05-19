Fire in His Fingertips Firefighter Romance Anime's 2nd Season Reveals More Cast, Staff, July 4 Debut

An official website opened on Wednesday for Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō 2: Koibito wa Shōbōshi (Fire From My Fingertips 2: My Lover is a Firefighter), the second anime season based on Tanishi Kawano 's Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō ~Kyara Otoko Shōbōshi wa Massugu na Me de Watashi o Idaita~ manga, and it revealed the season's new and returning cast members, staff, July 4 premiere, and a key visual.

The newly announced cast includes:

Haru Amano ("premium version") as Rei Hidaka, Ryō's ex-boyfriend

Sakura Nakamura ("on-air version") / Nerime Akimoto ("premium version") as Akane Matsui, Hidaka's co-worker

The website did not yet reveal the voice actor for Rei in the "on-air version."

The newly announced returning cast for the "on-air version" (first name listed) and "premium version" (second name listed) includes:

Mariko Honda / Ringo Aoba as Midori Watanabe

/ as Midori Watanabe Shiori Izawa / Kiiro Tsukino as Ayako Shinoda

/ Kiiro Tsukino as Ayako Shinoda Akari Harashima / Shiu Kase as Megumi Sasahara

The second season of the Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi anime will premiere on July 4 at 25:00 (effectively, July 5 at 1:00 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.

The second season is the newest work for the ComicFesta manga website, and the first anime sequel there. Similar to previous ComicFesta Anime , the season has two casts: one for the "on-air version" of the series and one for the more explicit "premium version." The "on-air version" will broadcast on television, and the adult "premium version" will stream on the ComicFesta Anime website.

The returning cast for the "on-air version" (first name listed) and "premium version" (second name listed) of the second season includes:

Toshihiro Watase ( Hatsuinu The Animation , Nee, Chanto Shiyō yo! ) is returning to direct the series at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki ( The Titan's Bride ) is writing the scripts, and Katsuyuki Sato (animation director for Pastel Memories , ISLAND ) is returning to design the characters. Miyako Nishida ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) is the animation director. Takahiro Enomoto ( JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ ) is returning as the sound director at Studio Mouse .

The first season premiered in July 2019.

Kawano launched the original manga digitally under Screamo 's Zettai Ryōiki R! label in September 2018. Seven Seas licensed the manga with the title Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze .

The latest anime for the ComicFesta Anime brand is Kuro-Gyaru ni Natta Kara Shinyū to Yatte Mita (I Became a Kuro-Gyaru* so I F***ed My Best Friend.), based on Yupopo Orishima 's manga of the same name. That anime premiered on April 4.