Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō Firefighter Romance Anime Gets 2nd Season
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The ComicFesta Anime brand announced on Monday that Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi, the anime adaptation of Tanishi Kawano's Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō ~Kyara Otoko Shōbōshi wa Massugu na Me de Watashi o Idaita~ manga, is getting a second season that will premiere in July. The second season is titled Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō 2: Koibito wa Shōbōshi (Fire From My Fingertips 2: My Lover is a Firefighter).
The returning cast for the "on-air version" (first name listed) and "premium version" (second name listed) of the second season includes:
- Kent Itō / Margarine Tengu as Sōma Mizuno
- Natsumi Takamori / Ion Momoyama as Ryō Fujihashi
- Tomohito Takatsuka / Kinniku Ii as Yūki Izumi
- Wataru Komada / Yū Asagi as Jun Hase
The second season is the newest work for the ComicFesta manga website. Similar to previous ComicFesta Anime, the season has two casts: one for the "on-air version" of the series and one for the more explicit "premium version." The "on-air version" will broadcast on television, and the adult "premium version" will stream on the ComicFesta Anime website.
The first season premiered in July 2019. Toshihiro Watase (Hatsuinu The Animation, Nee, Chanto Shiyō yo!) directed the season at Studio Hōkiboshi. Tombo wrote the scripts, and Katsuyuki Sato (animation director for Pastel Memories, ISLAND) designed the characters.
The latest anime for the ComicFesta Anime brand is JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ (Pure Heterosexual Intercourse That Transforms a Plain Girl), based on Iburō's manga of the same name. That anime premiered on January 3.
