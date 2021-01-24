Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō Firefighter Romance Anime Gets 2nd Season

Cast returns for season premiering in July with "on-air," "premium" versions

The ComicFesta Anime brand announced on Monday that Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi , the anime adaptation of Tanishi Kawano 's Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō ~Kyara Otoko Shōbōshi wa Massugu na Me de Watashi o Idaita~ manga, is getting a second season that will premiere in July. The second season is titled Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō 2: Koibito wa Shōbōshi (Fire From My Fingertips 2: My Lover is a Firefighter).

The returning cast for the "on-air version" (first name listed) and "premium version" (second name listed) of the second season includes:

The second season is the newest work for the ComicFesta manga website. Similar to previous ComicFesta Anime , the season has two casts: one for the "on-air version" of the series and one for the more explicit "premium version." The "on-air version" will broadcast on television, and the adult "premium version" will stream on the ComicFesta Anime website.

The first season premiered in July 2019. Toshihiro Watase ( Hatsuinu The Animation , Nee, Chanto Shiyō yo! ) directed the season at Studio Hōkiboshi . Tombo wrote the scripts, and Katsuyuki Sato (animation director for Pastel Memories , ISLAND ) designed the characters.

The latest anime for the ComicFesta Anime brand is JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ (Pure Heterosexual Intercourse That Transforms a Plain Girl), based on Iburō 's manga of the same name. That anime premiered on January 3.