The Oral Cigarettes Performs Scarlet Nexus Anime's Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Scarlet Nexus role-playing game revealed on Monday that rock band THE ORAL CIGARETTES will perform the anime's opening theme song "Red Criminal."

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Sun TV on July 1. Funimation will stream the anime in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in Russia, France, Germany, and Scandinavian countries.

The previously announced cast members include:

Junya Enoki as Yuito Sumeragi - After the OSF saved Yuito as a child, he began to admire them, dreaming of joining their ranks. For the next few years, he worked hard and eventually voluntarily enlisted, despite not being scouted. Yuito was born into an elite family with direct lineage to the founding father of New Himuka, Yakumo Sumeragi. He's strong and kind and possesses psychokinesis or the ability to move objects with his mind.



Asami Seto as Kasane Randall - Adopted by the prestigious Randall family, Kasane was scouted and joined the Other Suppression Force Training School, graduating top of her class. Though they are not blood-related, she has a very strong love and sense of attachment for her older sister Naomi. Kasane is cool and rational, but sometimes misunderstands things. Her power is psychokinesis.



Hiroyuki Nishimura (chief animation director and character designer for Deltora Quest , Kurokami The Animation , LBX ) is directing the anime at Sunrise , and is also credited for character design alongside Yuji Ito ( Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God episode animation director). Yoichi Kato ( Yōkai Watch ) and Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) are supervising and writing the series' scripts, and Akiko Inoue ( Duel Masters ) is also co-writing the scripts.

Osamu Tayama is the art director, while Nagisa Abe is the color key artist. Hitomi Itou is credited as the CG line director, and Tatsuya Shimano is credited as the CG modeling director. Hironori Anazawa is composing the music. Daichi Iseki is the compositing director of photography, while Masato Yoshitake is the editor. Yayoi Tateishi is the audio director.

Funimation describes the anime's story:

Solar calendar year 2020: grotesque organisms called Others have begun eating people. To take down this new enemy, the Other Suppression Force is formed. Saved by this elite team as a child, psychokinetic Yuito withstands the training to enlist. On the other hand, prodigy Kasane was scouted for her abilities. But Kasane's dreams tell her strange things, dragging the two into an unavoidable fate.

The Scarlet Nexus game will launch on June 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game will feature 4K Ultra HD graphics for Xbox Series X, and it will launch through Smart Delivery.

Former developers of the Tales of series, including Tales of Vesperia , are developing the game. Code Vein producer Keita Iizuka is producing the game.

The game will be set in "a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction." Players will become protagonist Yuito Sumeragi and use psycho-kinetic abilities to combat the Others.