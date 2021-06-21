Gundam: Hathaway Film is 1st Gundam Film in 33 Years to Top 1 Billion Yen

Film sells 501,706 tickets in 1st 10 days

The official website for the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film revealed on Monday that the film has earned 1,016,249,400 yen (about US$9.23 million) as of Sunday, which is the first time in 33 years — since 1988's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack — that a Gundam film has topped the 1 billion yen mark. The film has so far sold 501,706 tickets, and it ranked at #4 in its second weekend at the box office.

The highest-earning Gundam film so far is 1982's Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space , which earned 2.3 billion yen.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway opened in Japan on June 11 after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again last month due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan.

The film opened on 215 screens, a franchise-record high. Some theaters are screening the film in 4D and Dolby Cinema. Dolby Cinemas are also screening the first 15 minutes and 53 seconds of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack before the film. The film's limited edition Blu-ray Disc went on sale on June 11 at theaters screening the film, and it has sold more than 53,000 Blu-ray Discs.

Netflix U.S. will exclusively stream the film starting on July 1.

Shukou Murase ( Ergo Proxy , Gangsta. , Witch Hunter Robin , Genocidal Organ ) directed the project, and Yasuyuki Mutou ( Basilisk , Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Deadman Wonderland ) wrote the script. Pablo Uchida , Naoyuki Onda , and Shigeki Kuhara adapted Haruhiko Mikimoto 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Katoki , Kimitoshi Yamane , Seiichi Nakatani , and Nobuhiko Genba adapted Yasuhiro Moriki 's mechanical designs for animation. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) composed the music.

