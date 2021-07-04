Digimon Adventure: Anime Reveals New Ending Theme Song Video for Show's 'Final Stage'

"Global voice group" ATEEZ performs new ending theme "Dreamers"

Toei Animation began streaming a video for the new ending theme song for the Digimon Adventure: anime on Sunday. The show's official website had revealed on June 24 that the "global voice group" ATEEZ would be performing the new ending theme song "Dreamers" starting with episode 55, which premiered on Saturday. The official website stated the new theme song is premiering as the anime enters its "final stage."

The anime's staff had teased in March that the show's story was "heading toward its finale."

Digimon Adventure: premiered in Japan in April 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime restarted its broadcast from episode 1 in June 2020 after delaying new episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The new anime takes place in 2020 and features an all-new story centering on Taichi Yagami when he is in his fifth year in elementary school. His partner is Agumon. The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi's mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won't stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon that sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined.

Masato Mitsuka ( Digimon Fusion episode director) is serving as series director at Toei Animation . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon , One Piece , Beyblade Burst ) is supervising the series scripts, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns from Digimon Adventure: to design the characters. Akihiro Asanuma ( Digimon: Data Squad ) is the chief animation director. Ryouka Kinoshita ( Little Witch Academia , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) is the art director, and Toshiki Amada ( Fire Force , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) is in charge of art setting. Matsuki Hanae, Naoko Sagawa , and Hiroyuki Sakurada are the producers.