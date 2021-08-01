Non Non Biyori Nonstop Anime Gets New Episode Bundled With Non Non Biyori Remember Manga

to ship with compiled volume of manga that launched in May

The official Twitter account for Atto 's Non Non Biyori manga franchise revealed on Sunday that the franchise is getting a new original anime DVD ( OAD ). The OAD will ship with a special version of the compiled volume of the Non Non Biyori Remember manga, and will serve as the 13th episode to the Non Non Biyori Nonstop anime.

The main manga's 16th and final compiled volume had revealed in March that a new mini series titled Non Non Biyori Remember would launch in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine. The manga launched on May 27.

The original manga ended on February 27 after an 11 year run. Atto launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2009. Seven Seas Entertainment releases the manga in English.

The manga takes place in the countryside, where the nearest bookstore is 20 minutes away by bicycle, a certain "Ju_p" magazine comes out on Wednesdays instead of Mondays, and the video rental store is 10 stations away. Hotaru Ichijō transfers from Tokyo to this school and readjusts to the slow life in the country. Her fellow schoolmates are Natsumi, Komari, Renge, and Komari's big brother Suguru in the third year of middle school.

The manga inspired three television seasons and two original anime DVDs . The third season, Non Non Biyori Nonstop , premiered on January 10 and aired for 12 episodes.

The first television series from director Shinya Kawatsura and anime studio SILVER LINK ( WATAMOTE , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) premiered in 2013, while the second season premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both television seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both series for North American digital and home video release. Sentai Filmworks has licensed Non Non Biyori Nonstop , and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll .

The manga also inspired an anime film titled Non Non Biyori Vacation , which opened in Japan in August 2018. The main cast and staff returned from the previous two television anime seasons for the film. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the film.

