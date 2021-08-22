Metroid Dread 2D Switch Game's Video Outlines Story

to stream another new trailer for October 8 game on August 27

Nintendo streamed a trailer for the new 2D game in the Metroid series titled Metroid Dread on Friday. The company will stream another new trailer on August 27.

Nintendo announced the game during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation in June. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 8. This will be the first 2D non-remake game in the Metroid series in over 19 years since the release of Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance in 2002.

The game's story takes place after the events of Metroid Fusion , and it features Samus going to planet ZDR and being hunted by E.M.M.I. Robots. The game will include new and returning abilities.

Retro Studios, Nintendo 's American subsidiary, is developing the Metroid Prime 4 game for the Switch. Nintendo had restarted development on the game in 2019.

Metroid: Samus Returns , the remake of Metroid II: Return of Samus for Nintendo 3DS, launched in September 2017.