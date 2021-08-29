Kikai Sentai Zenkaiger TV Series Replaces Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Gege's Voice

Toei 's 45th live-action Super Sentai series Kikai Sentai Zenkaiger has replaced Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Masaya Fukunishi as the voice of the bird robot Gege, as of the 25th episode which aired on Sunday. The series' staff updated the opening credits on Sunday to reflect the change.

Suzuki's agency announced his hiatus from entertainment industry activities earlier this month due to his poor health. Suzuki's musical unit OLDCODEX and Suzuki's agency made the announcement shortly after singer LiSA , Suzuki's wife, also announced a hiatus "from some of her activities" due to mental and physical fatigue.

Suzuki and LiSA announced their marriage in January 2020. The Weekly Bunshun magazine reported on July 30 on an alleged extramarital affair between Suzuki and a female work associate.

Suzuki offered to step down from the role of Kōtarō Higashi/Ultraman Taro in the Ultraman anime's second season, due to his hiatus. However, he will continue voicing the character Makoto Tachibana in the Free! anime franchise .

Suzuki's prolific career has included such characters as The Seven Deadly Sins ' Ban, Prince of Stride: Alternative 's Tasuku Senoo , Seraph of the End 's Shinya Hiragi, Kuroko's Basketball 's Kazunari Takao, Dagashi Kashi 's Tō Endo, and Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ' Yūji Sakamoto. Last year, he voiced roles in Somali and the Forest Spirit , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , and Onmyoji .



Source: Oricon via Hachima Kikō