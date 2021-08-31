Taisho Otome Fairy Tale Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals GARNiDELiA's Opening Theme

The official website for Taisho Otome Fairy Tale , the television anime of Sana Kirioka 's Taisho Otome Otogi Banashi manga, began streaming a third promotional video for the series on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews GARNiDELiA 's opening theme song "Otome no Kokoroe" (A Girl's Knowledge). The video also reveals that the anime will premiere on October 8.

Funimation will stream the show this fall.

The anime stars:

Jun Hatori is directing the anime at Synergy SP ( Cross Game , Major ). Mayu Watanabe ( Freezing , Freezing Vibration ) is designing the characters, and Hiroko Fukuda ( Cross Game , Flying Witch ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal ) is composing the music. Shunichi Toki is performing the ending theme song "Makokoro ni Sō."

Kirioka launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in 2015, and the fifth and final compiled volume shipped in October 2017.

The manga takes place in Japan's Taisho era, and centers on Tamahiko Shima, a young man who lost the use of his right hand in an accident, and now lives in a rural area of Chiba prefecture to take care of his health. One day he meets the naive and devoted Yuzuki, whom Tamahiko's father bought to be Tamahiko's wife. Through this meeting, the pessimistic and and withdrawn Tamahiko begins to change.

Kirioka serialized the Showa Otome Otogi Banashi sequel manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app, and Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final volume in July 2020.

Kirioka launched a new spinoff manga for the series titled Taisho Otome Otogi Banashi : Enseika no Shokutaku (A Pessimist's Dining Table) on the Shonen Jump+ website and app on July 23. A spinoff novel will ship on October 4.