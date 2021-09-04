News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 23-29

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Wind Rises film earns 10.2% rating

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's The Wind Rises anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 27 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.2% rating.

The latest episode of the live-action series adaptation based on Miko Yasu's Police in a Pod (Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, August 25 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned an 11.1% rating.

The latest episode of the live-action series adaptation of Oreco Tachibana's Promise Cinderella manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV August 29 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV August 29 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.5
Detective Conan NTV August 28 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.9
My Hero Academia NTV August 28 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.6
One Piece Fuji TV August 29 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.4
Doraemon TV Asahi August 28 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.0
Doyō Wide! One Piece 100-kan Hatsubai Kinen! One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy to 4-nin no Nakama no Daibōken Fuji TV August 28 (Sat) 13:30 115 min. 3.8
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi August 29 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi August 28 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E August 28 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 16-22
