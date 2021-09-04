News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 23-29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's The Wind Rises anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 27 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.2% rating.
The latest episode of the live-action series adaptation based on Miko Yasu's Police in a Pod (Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, August 25 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned an 11.1% rating.
The latest episode of the live-action series adaptation of Oreco Tachibana's Promise Cinderella manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.7% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|August 29 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|August 29 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|August 28 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.9
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|August 28 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.6
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|August 29 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|August 28 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.0
|Doyō Wide! One Piece 100-kan Hatsubai Kinen! One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy to 4-nin no Nakama no Daibōken
|Fuji TV
|August 28 (Sat)
|13:30
|115 min.
|3.8
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|August 29 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|August 28 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.7
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|August 28 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.3
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)