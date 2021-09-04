Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 23-29

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's The Wind Rises anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 27 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.2% rating.

The latest episode of the live-action series adaptation based on Miko Yasu 's Police in a Pod ( Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū ) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, August 25 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned an 11.1% rating.

The latest episode of the live-action series adaptation of Oreco Tachibana's Promise Cinderella manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.7% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)