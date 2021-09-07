Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Anime's English Trailer Reveals October 8 Premiere on Netflix

The Pokémon franchise 's official YouTube channel began streaming on Tuesday an English-dubbed trailer for Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ( Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko ), the 23rd anime film in the Pokémon franchise , and it reveals that the film will begin streaming on Netflix on October 8.

The Pokémon Company International also announced that players of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games can receive two codes to receive Dada Zarude and shiny Celebi by signing up for the Pokémon Trainer Club newsletter by September 25.

The film opened in December 2020 in Japan. TOHO had originally planned to open the film earlier last year in July, but the staff delayed the film due to the spread of COVID-19. The film earned 378,195,750 yen (about US$3.66 million) and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. It has earned a cumulative total of 1,738,598,150 yen (about US$15.92 million) as of March.

The new film's story is set in Okoya Forest, a Pokémon paradise protected by strict rules that forbid outsiders from setting foot inside. The film centers on Koko, a boy who was raised by Pokémon and also considers himself as one, treating the Mythical Pokémon Zarude as his father. Ash and Pikachu encounter Koko during an adventure. The film focuses on the theme of a "human raised by Pokémon," instead of the previous films' focus of the "bond between a human trainer and their Pokémon."

Tetsuo Yajima returned from 2018's Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us film at OLM , and co-wrote the film's script with Pokémon series writer Atsuhiro Tomioka . Hiroyuki Kato was the animation producer. Hirotaka Marufuji ( Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us chief animation director, sub-character designer) designed the characters, and was also the chief animation director alongside Yasushi Nishitani ( Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us ). Masafumi Mima was the sound director. TOHO is distributing the film.