Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Stars in Bright: Samurai Soul Anime Film's English Dub

It's an odd book to be sure, but sometimes we all need reminding that life can be weird – whether we make it that way deliberately or not. ― Captivated, by You – not to be confused with the manhwa Totally Captivated or the contemporary romance novel by Sylvia Day, which has the same title sans comma – is an odd book. That may be entirely deliberate on the part of creator Yama Wayama, who originally p...