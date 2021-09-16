Alice Gear Aegis Original Video Anime Launches

Alice Gear Aegis: Doki! Actress Darake no Mermaid Grand Prix (Throb! The Mermaid Grand Prix Full of Actresses), the original video anime ( OVA ) adaptation of COLOPL 's Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game, launched on Wednesday. People who purchase MegaHouse's Sitara Kaneshiya Desktop Army figure, Kotobukiya 's Sugumi Kanagata Megami Device figure, or Max Factory 's Yumi Yotsuya figma figure receive a QR code to grant access to view the anime. The OVA is available in three versions with a separate ending for each of the three characters.

The official website of the OVA announced the September 15 debut of the OVA on August 26. The OVA is 15 minutes long with 90 seconds of special footage.

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) directed the anime at Nomad ( Dropkick on My Devil! ). Rikiya Okano was the character designer, Masahiro Okubo was the scriptwriter, and Zuntata composed the music. Pyramid is credited with the original work.

The anime stars:

Numakura, Uchida, and Ishikawa performed the ending theme song, and Taniguchi performed the anime's insert song .

The 3D mecha shooting game features character supervision and designs by Humikane Shimada ( Frame Arms Girl , Girls und Panzer , Strike Witches ). In the game's story, girls called Actresses battle mysterious machine lifeforms known as Vices.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in January 2018. The game's animated opening video debuted in December 2017.

Sources: Alice Gear Aegis anime's website, Anime! Anime! (M.TOKU)