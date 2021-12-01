A Man Who Defies the World of BL Live-Action Show Gets 2nd Season

Season premieres in March 2022

TV Asahi announced on Wednesday that the live-action television adaptation of Konkichi's A Man Who Defies the World of BL ( Zettai BL ni Naru Sekai vs Zettai BL ni Naritakunai Otoko ) manga will get a second season on CS TV Asa Channel 1 in March 2022. The second season will feature a returning cast and staff.

Viki is streaming A Man Who Defies the World of BL , and it describes the story:

Suddenly aware that he's living in a " BL world", a college student tries to avoid love at all costs only to find it's impossible to outrun destiny.

The series premiered on TV Asahi last March.

Kōichirō Miki directed the show, and Izumi Kawasaki wrote the script.

Konkichi launched the manga in November 2018 on pixiv Comic . Shodensha 's Feel Comics FC Jam imprint has published two compiled volumes of the manga.

