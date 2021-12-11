8-Bit Establishes New Studio in Niigata Prefecture

Prefectural government to consider subsidies, other support measures for new office

Anime studio 8-Bit announced on November 19 that it has established a new studio in Niigata prefecture on November 1 as the studio's first regional office. The studio will work on television anime series and create images for related products such as character goods. The prefectural government is considering subsidies and other support measures for the company.

The studio is recruiting animators for the new office with a start time of April 2022.

8-Bit and Bandai Namco Arts entered into a business partnership to focus on producing animation-based video works and related content in June 2020. The partnership produced the The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime television anime spinoff as their first project. Bandai Namco Arts ' plan with the partnership is to take advantage of 8-Bit 's animation production pipeline to produce "high quality hit content," while 8-Bit 's plan is to take advantage of Bandai Namco Arts ' continuous production planning capability and networking ability.

8-Bit was founded in September 2008 and has its main studio in Tokyo. The studio has also produced such anime as: Infinite Stratos , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (second season), Encouragement of Climb , The Fruit of Grisaia , Rewrite , Stars Align , Aquarion Evol , Tokyo Ravens , Absolute Duo , and The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , among others.

The studio is producing the upcoming Blue Lock and The magic at irregular high school: Reminiscence Arc anime.