News
Bandai Namco Arts, 8-Bit Enter Partnership to Produce Animation Content
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Bandai Namco Arts and anime studio 8-Bit both announced on Monday that they have entered into a business partnership to focus on producing animation-based video works and related content. The partnership will produce the upcoming The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) television anime spinoff as their first project.
Bandai Namco Arts plans to take advantage of 8-Bit's animation production pipeline to produce "high quality hit content," while 8-Bit will take advantage of Bandai Namco Arts' continuous production planning capability and networking ability.
The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime adapts Shiba's spinoff manga of the same name. The anime's production committee recently delayed the anime's premiere from January 2021 to April 2021.
Yuji Ikuhara, the CG producer for the main That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime, is directing The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime at 8-Bit, with Tsutomu Kasai, the executive producer for the main anime, as assistant director. Kotatsumikan is overseeing the the series scripts, and Risa Takai (Time Bokan: The Villains Strike Back, Time Bokan 24 episode animation director) and Atsushi Irie (Steamboy, Freedom) are the character designers. R.O.N (FLCL Progressive, FLCL Alternative, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka) is composing the music.
Sources: Bandai Namco Arts, 8-Bit, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Anime! Anime! Biz (CHiRO★)
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.