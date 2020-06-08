Bandai Namco Arts, 8-Bit Enter Partnership to Produce Animation Content

Bandai Namco Arts and anime studio 8-Bit both announced on Monday that they have entered into a business partnership to focus on producing animation-based video works and related content. The partnership will produce the upcoming The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime spinoff as their first project.

Bandai Namco Arts plans to take advantage of 8-Bit 's animation production pipeline to produce "high quality hit content," while 8-Bit will take advantage of Bandai Namco Arts ' continuous production planning capability and networking ability.

The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime adapts Shiba 's spinoff manga of the same name. The anime's production committee recently delayed the anime's premiere from January 2021 to April 2021.

Yuji Ikuhara , the CG producer for the main That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime, is directing The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime at 8-Bit , with Tsutomu Kasai , the executive producer for the main anime, as assistant director. Kotatsumikan is overseeing the the series scripts, and Risa Takai ( Time Bokan: The Villains Strike Back , Time Bokan 24 episode animation director) and Atsushi Irie ( Steamboy , Freedom ) are the character designers. R.O.N ( FLCL Progressive , FLCL Alternative , Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ) is composing the music.

Sources: Bandai Namco Arts, 8-Bit, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Anime! Anime! Biz (CHiRO★)



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.