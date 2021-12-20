Idoly Pride Project Will Not Replace Late Voice Actress Sayaka Kanda

Staff: Irreplaceable cast member brought Mana Nagase to life

The official Twitter account for the Idoly Pride multimedia project announced on Monday that the project will not replace the late cast member Sayaka Kanda . The staff decided that Kanda's performance as her character Mana Nagase "brought the character to life" and is "irreplaceable by anyone."

Within the story of Idoly Pride , Kanda's character Mana Nagase is a legendary solo idol who passed away right before an important concert. She remains in the story as a ghost that only main character Kōhei Makino can see, and Mana's sister Kotono also becomes an idol due to Mana's death.

Kanda passed away this past Saturday, December 18. She was 35.

Kanda's other anime roles include Shioji in Air Bound , Miharu Mashiki in Convenience Store Boy Friends , Teresa in Star Blazers 2202 , and Yuna in Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale and Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 .

Kanda also sang songs as the vocalist of the TRUSTRICK duo in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc , My Love Story!! , Shōnen Maid ,and Unlimited Fafnir , as well as in Star Blazers 2202 and Sword Art Online under her own name.