Ranking of Kings Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, New Theme Song Artists

Aniplex revealed a new video, visual, and theme song artists on Friday for the television anime of Sōsuke Tōka 's Ranking of Kings ( Ōsama Ranking ) manga. Vaundy will perform the new opening theme song "Hadaka no Yūsha" (Naked Hero), and milet will perform the new ending theme song "Flare." Both theme songs will premiere in the show on January 6 when the show enters its second cours (quarter of a year).

The staff also revealed that Koji Yusa will voice Ōgen in the show.

The series premiered on October 14, and will run for two continuous cours . Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.

Yousuke Hatta ( One-Punch Man episode director, Boogiepop and Others assistant director) is directing the anime at Wit Studio , with Arifumi Imai as assistant director. Taku Kishimoto ( 91 Days , Fruits Basket 2019, Moriarty the Patriot ) is in charge of the series scripts. Atsuko Nozaki ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky ) is designing the characters, while Masaki Kawake is the sub-character designer. Both are credited as chief animation directors. Makoto Fuchigami is the chief line director. Masaru Oshiro , Shin Ogasawara , and Nozomu Fujii are the main animators. MAYUKO is composing the music. The band King Gnu (first Banana Fish ending) is performing the opening theme song "BOY." Yama is performing the ending theme song "Oz."

The web manga centers around Bojji, a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn son, he strives hard and dreams of becoming the world's greatest king. However, people mutter about him behind his back as "a good-for-nothing prince" and "no way he can be king."

Bojji is able to make his first ever friend, "Kage" (shadow) — a literal shadow on the ground who somehow understands Bojji well. (Kage is a survivor of the Kage assassin clan that was all but wiped out. No longer a killer, Kage now makes ends meet by stealing.) The story follows Bojji's coming-of-age as he meets various people in his life, starting with his fateful encounter with Kage.

Tōka has been serializing the manga on the user-submitted manga website Manga Hack and other venues since May 2017. Kadokawa published the 12th compiled book volume on December 10.



