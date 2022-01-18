Funimation Streams LBX Girls TV Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming all episodes of the English dub of LBX Girls ( Sōkō Musume Senki ) television anime on Wednesday.

The English cast includes:

Michael Sinterniklaas is producing the dub at NYAV Post . Madeleine Heil and Laura Stahl are directing the dub . Stephanie Sheh is the casting director. Zoe Martin is in charge of script adaptation. Heather Gonzalez is handling the spotting and is supervising production. Sebastian Franco is the recording engineer and audio editor. Jonathan Abarca is in charge of mixing. Clark Cheng and Zoe Martin are production assistants..

The anime premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and it describes the anime:

In an unplanned field trip, Riko is transported to an alternate Japan where metal-based life forms known as Mimesis ravage the world. Only girls equipped with LBX armored weaponry can stand up to this scourge. Joined by four other displaced young women, Riko will have to adapt to save humanity. The hope of a planet now rests on these heavy metal soldiers who desire one wish—to return home again!

The anime is based on the story of Sōkō Musume Mizel Rem Crisis , the rebooted version of the franchise 's game that originally debuted in January 2018. The game went down for long-term maintenance in June 2018 and resumed service in May 2020. The game ended service last July. In the game, the female characters are clad in parts from Little Battlers eXperience robots.

The Sōkō Musume franchise also includes plastic models and a manga.

Little Battlers eXperience was Level 5 's second multimedia project after Inazuma Eleven . Level 5 debuted the first "near-future, plastic-model-building role-playing game" in June 2011 for the PlayStation Portable. The company released several other games for Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita. The Danbōru Senki Baku Boost Nintendo 3DS game arrived in Japan in 2012 and in North America and Europe in 2015 under the title LBX: Little Battlers eXperience .

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)