The Demon Girl Next Door Anime Season 2 Reveals Teaser Video, Returning Cast/Staff

The official website for the television anime of Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga began streaming a teaser promotional video for Machikado Mazoku 2-Chōme , the anime's second season. The website also revealed returning cast and staff members.

The returning cast includes:

Hiroaki Sakurai is returning to ( Cromartie High School , Maid Sama! , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ) direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Keiichirō Ōchi ( La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is once again in charge of the series' scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Non Non Biyori , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is returning to design the characters.

The second season will premiere in April.

The first season aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. HIDIVE also began streaming an English dub for the anime in August 2020. Sentai Filmworks describes the story.

Yuko Yoshida is just an ordinary schoolgirl — until one day her dormant, devilish powers are unleashed by the demon Lilith! Yuko transforms into Shadow Mistress Yuko, a supernatural powerhouse with horns and a devil tail. Now she must defeat another mystical being named Momo Chiyoda, the shrine maiden of the Light Clan… who just so happens to go to Yuko's school! But being a demonic magical girl isn't as easy as it looks, and Yuko has a whole lot to learn before she's ready to fulfill her destiny and take on the Clan of Light.

The manga launched in Manga Time Kirara Carat in September 2014. Houbunsha published the sixth compiled book volume in February 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga.