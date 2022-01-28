Funimation Debuts Scar on the Praeter Anime's English Dub on Friday

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will debut an English dub for the Scar on the Praeter ( Project Scard: Praeter no Kizu ) television anime for Frontier Works ' Project Scard franchise . The dub for all 13 episodes will debut on Friday.

The cast for the dub includes:

NYAV Post is producing the dub . The production staff for the dub includes:

The anime premiered in January 2021, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation describes the anime:

After a rebellion in the Akatsuki Special Ward of Tokyo, the government collapses and citizens are left to fend for themselves. With Divine Tattoos that each possess unique powers, agents known as the Scard rise up to become the protectors of peace. But loyal to three contending organizations, they'll have to face more than just criminals in order to serve their own definitions of justice.

GoHands and Frontier Works are credited with the original work, and GoHands animated the series. Shingo Suzuki ( K , K: Return of Kings , W'z ) directed the anime and designed the characters. Tamazo Yanagi ( Hand Shakers , W'z ) wrote the scripts, and Conisch ( Hetalia The Beautiful World , Linebarrels of Iron ) and GOON TRAX ( Hand Shakers , W'z ) composed the music.

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)

