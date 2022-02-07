Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game's Switch Version Gets English Release

Switch game launches on June 10

Sega announced on Monday that the Nintendo Switch version of Sega 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game will get an English release on June 10. The game will feature all post-launch content, including the DLC characters, online missions, and balance changes. The physical Launch Edition is available for preorders, and it includes the full game and a character unlock key for Tanjiro Kamado ( Demon Slayer Academy).

The game's Switch version will launch in Japan on June 9. The Japanese release will have a Standard Edition and a Limited Edition. The Standard Edition will be available digitally and as physical copies and will be priced at 7,480 yen (about US$65). The Limited Edition will be available as physical copies only and will be priced at 11,880 yen (about US$103). The Limited Edition will include download codes for five Demon Slayer Academy costumes for Tanjirō, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Giyū; as well as codes for 16,000 Slayer Points; and the "Butterfly Mansion Patient Wear" costumes for Tanjirō, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.

The game launched in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15.

The game had three free updates. The first update launched on November 4, and added Rui and Akaza as playable characters. The second update added Yahaba and Susamaru on November 24. The third free update added Yushiro, Tamayo, and Enmu as playable DLC characters on December 16.

The game has 1 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 1 million is for copies in circulation that the company has released but not necessarily all sold. The number is not a sales statistic.

The game's Digital Deluxe Edition includes character unlock keys for Demon Slayer Academy characters; avatars; butterfly mansion costumes for Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke; and 8,000 Slayer Points. The game also has a paid add-on bundle that includes the same extra content.

The game shipped in Japan on October 14. Sega released the game in English in Asia on October 14.

Sega Asia describes the game:

Become the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game features a story mode that allows fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode lets players play as different characters. Playable characters include: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kochō, Kyōjurō Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado (using Hinokami Kagura), and Murata. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka as they appear in the Demon Slayer Academy shorts also joined the game as playable characters.

