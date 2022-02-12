Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 31-February 6

News
Delicious Party♡Precure anime's premiere episode earns 3.1% rating

Satoshi Kon and Madhouse's Paprika anime film aired on NTV on Monday, January 31 at 2:09 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, January 31 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 6 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.0
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Fuji TV February 6 (Sun) 23:15 30 min. 8.5
Detective Conan NTV February 5 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 6 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.4
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act NTV February 5 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.8
One Piece Fuji TV February 6 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.0
Doraemon TV Asahi February 5 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 5 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.1
Delicious Party♡Precure (Premiere) TV Asahi February 6 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.1
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 5 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

