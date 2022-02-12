News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 31-February 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Delicious Party♡Precure anime's premiere episode earns 3.1% rating
Satoshi Kon and Madhouse's Paprika anime film aired on NTV on Monday, January 31 at 2:09 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, January 31 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 6 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.0
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
|Fuji TV
|February 6 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|8.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 5 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.1
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 6 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.4
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act
|NTV
|February 5 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.8
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 6 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 5 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.7
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 5 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Delicious Party♡Precure (Premiere)
|TV Asahi
|February 6 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 5 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)