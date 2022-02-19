News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc finale earns 9.1% rating
This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, February 7 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 13 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc (Finale)
|Fuji TV
|February 13 (Sun)
|23:15
|45 min.
|9.1
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 13 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 12 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.6
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 12 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 13 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act
|NTV
|February 12 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.7
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 12 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|February 13 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 12 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)