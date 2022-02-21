Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yomu Mishima 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ) light novel series revealed the anime's theme song artists on Monday. Kashitarō Itō will perform the anime's opening theme song "Silent Minority," while Riko Azuna will perform the ending theme song "selfish."

The CD single for "Silent Minority" will ship on April 27, while the CD single for "selfish" will ship on May 11.

The website had also revealed a key visual on January 26.

The anime will premiere in April.

Seven Seas publishes the light novel series in North America, and it describes the story:

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!

Kazuya Miura ( DRAMAtical Murder , Full Dive , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) and Shin'ichi Fukumoto are directing the anime at ENGI . Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Mieruko-chan , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Masahiko Suzuki (sub-character design on Full Dive , Overlord II and III, Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is designing the characters.

