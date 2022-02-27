Fanfare of Adolescence Anime Casts Masako Katsuki, Daisuke Namikawa

Voices of Yū's former idol agency head & horse racing academy graduate in spring anime

The official website for Aniplex 's original television anime Fanfare of Adolescence ( Gunjō no Fanfare ) announced on Sunday two more cast members and an upcoming live-streamed special.

Masako Katsuki as Naoko Saionji, the head of Yü Arimura's agency when he was an idol. She all but raised him as a surrogate parent.

as Naoko Saionji, the head of Yü Arimura's agency when he was an idol. She all but raised him as a surrogate parent. Daisuke Namikawa as Yoshihisa Kuji, a horse racing academy graduate who is now a jockey. He met Yū by chance when Yu visited the race track.



Aniplex 's YouTube channel will host a live-streamed special on March 6 at 6:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT). The special will present more news on the anime and the newest promotional video featuring the theme songs.

The story takes place at a horse racing academy that trains boys to become jockeys. The three-year academy is very competitive, and those who wish to enter must not only pass an academic test but a physical and fitness test as well. Yū Arimura is a former popular idol who becomes enamored with horse racing after seeing it for the first time, and wants to join the academy. Shun Kazanami was raised on an island, and only experienced horse races through radio broadcasts growing up. Amane comes from a high-class family in England, and his father is a former jockey. Amane has previously attended horse racing academies in various countries. The show follows these three 15-year-old boys and others at the academy.

The anime stars: (from left to right in above image)

Natsuki Hanae as Amane Grace

as Amane Grace Shougo Yano as Yū Arimura

as Yū Arimura Shimba Tsuchiya as Shun Kazanami

Additional cast includes:

Makoto Katō ( Bloom Into You , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note ) is directing the series at studio Lay-duce ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad ). Hiro Kanzaki ( Eromanga Sensei , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Oreimo ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is composing the music. Naohiro Fukushima is the main writer, and Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the chief animation director.

Boy band JO1 performs the opening theme song "Move The Soul," and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk] with Junki Kōno and Shō Yonashiro (both from JO1 ) perform the ending theme song "Outsiders."

The anime will premiere this spring and will air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and MBS in Japan.