Kensho Ono, Megumi Ogata Win 16th Annual Seiyū Awards
posted on by Egan Loo
The organizers of the 16th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:
Best Lead Actor AwardAward for best leading performances from an actor during the year
Kensho Ono
Best Lead Actress AwardAward for best leading performances from an actress during the year
Megumi Ogata
Best Supporting Actor AwardAward for best supporting performances from an actor during the year
Fumihiko Tachiki
Yūichi Nakamura
Best Supporting Actress AwardAward for best supporting performances from an actress during the year
Mikako Komatsu
Rie Takahashi
Best New Actor AwardAward for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five years
Aoi Ichikawa
Reiji Kawashima
Gen Sato
Best New Actress AwardAward for noteworthy performances from actresses who debuted within the last five years
Kanata Aikawa
Hikaru Akao
Nene Hieda
Hinaki Yano
Singing AwardAward for singing by voice actors or actresses under own name or in a role
Sōma Saitō
Personality AwardAward for a voice actor or actress who has done notable work in radio, web radio, or TV as a personality, whether under their own name or a character's.
Takahiro Sakurai
Foreign Film/Live-Action Show AwardTaiten Kusunoki
Kanako Tōjō
Game Award
Synergy AwardAward for works that best show the talent of voice actors
Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time
Kei Tomiyama AwardAward for the male seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Kazue Takahashi AwardAward for the female seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Kids/Family AwardAward selected by children
Influencer AwardTomokazu Seki
MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū) AwardHiro Shimono
Merit AwardAward for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
Youko Asagami (Harumi Ichiryūsai)
Agency: Aksent
Roles: Space Battleship Yamato (Yuki Mori), Galaxy Express 999 (Claire, Metalmina), City Hunter (Saeko Nogami)
Michihiro Ikemizu
Agency: Aono Production
Roles: Patlabor (Isao Ohta), Shin Kyojin no Hoshi (Shigeo Nagashima), Kinnikuman (Super Phoenix)
The awards ceremony, which revealed the full list of awardees, was held on March 5. Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.
Source: Mantan Web