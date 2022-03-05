×
Kensho Ono, Megumi Ogata Win 16th Annual Seiyū Awards

posted on by Egan Loo
Fumihiko Tachiki, Yūichi Nakamura, Mikako Komatsu, Rie Takahashi, Uma Musume, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 more honored

The organizers of the 16th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:

Best Lead Actor Award

Award for best leading performances from an actor during the year
Kensho Ono

Best Lead Actress Award

Award for best leading performances from an actress during the year
Megumi Ogata

Best Supporting Actor Award

Award for best supporting performances from an actor during the year
Fumihiko Tachiki

Yūichi Nakamura

Best Supporting Actress Award

Award for best supporting performances from an actress during the year
Mikako Komatsu

Rie Takahashi

Best New Actor Award

Award for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five years
Aoi Ichikawa

Reiji Kawashima

Gen Sato

Best New Actress Award

Award for noteworthy performances from actresses who debuted within the last five years
Kanata Aikawa

Hikaru Akao

Nene Hieda

Hinaki Yano

Singing Award

Award for singing by voice actors or actresses under own name or in a role
Sōma Saitō

Personality Award

Award for a voice actor or actress who has done notable work in radio, web radio, or TV as a personality, whether under their own name or a character's.
Takahiro Sakurai

Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award

Taiten Kusunoki

Kanako Tōjō

Game Award

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Synergy Award

Award for works that best show the talent of voice actors

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time

Kei Tomiyama Award

Award for the male seiyū who has been active in every field including acting

Kenichi Suzumura

Kazue Takahashi Award

Award for the female seiyū who has been active in every field including acting

Junko Iwao

Kids/Family Award

Award selected by children

Kyousei Tsukui

Influencer Award

Tomokazu Seki

MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū) Award

Hiro Shimono

Merit Award

Award for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years

Youko Asagami (Harumi Ichiryūsai)
Agency: Aksent
Roles: Space Battleship Yamato (Yuki Mori), Galaxy Express 999 (Claire, Metalmina), City Hunter (Saeko Nogami)

Michihiro Ikemizu
Agency: Aono Production
Roles: Patlabor (Isao Ohta), Shin Kyojin no Hoshi (Shigeo Nagashima), Kinnikuman (Super Phoenix)

The awards ceremony, which revealed the full list of awardees, was held on March 5. Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Source: Mantan Web

