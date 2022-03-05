Kensho Ono, Megumi Ogata Win 16th Annual Seiyū Awards

The organizers of the 16th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:

Best Lead Actor Award

Best Lead Actress Award

Best Supporting Actor Award

Best Supporting Actress Award

Best New Actor Award

Best New Actress Award

Singing Award

Personality Award

Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award

Game Award

Uma Musume Pretty Derby





Synergy Award

Award for works that best show the talent of voice actors

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time





Kei Tomiyama Award

seiyū

Award for the malewho has been active in every field including acting

Kenichi Suzumura



Kazue Takahashi Award

seiyū

Award for the femalewho has been active in every field including acting

Junko Iwao





Kids/Family Award

Award selected by children

Kyousei Tsukui





Influencer Award

MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū ) Award

Merit Award

seiyū

Award for thewho have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years

Youko Asagami ( Harumi Ichiryūsai )

Agency: Aksent

Roles: Space Battleship Yamato (Yuki Mori), Galaxy Express 999 (Claire, Metalmina), City Hunter (Saeko Nogami)





Michihiro Ikemizu

Agency: Aono Production

Roles: Patlabor (Isao Ohta), Shin Kyojin no Hoshi ( Shigeo Nagashima ), Kinnikuman (Super Phoenix)





The awards ceremony, which revealed the full list of awardees, was held on March 5. Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Source: Mantan Web