Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Legends: Arceus back at #1, Chocobo GP debuts at #6, .hack//G.U. Last Recode debuts at #7

Japan's Game Ranking: March 7-13

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 34,362 2,154,392
2 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 30,341 274,141
3 PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 20,806 85,371
4 NSw Triangle Strategy Square Enix March 4 17,380 103,678
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,038 4,483,464
6 NSw Chocobo GP Square Enix March 10 12,414 12,414
7 NSw .hack//G.U. Last Recode Bandai Namco Entertainment March 10 11,907 11,907
8 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 10,106 83,505
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,815 4,804,530
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,464 2,551,664
11 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 8,177 904,143
12 PS5 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 7,067 111,830
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,993 7,209,036
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,793 1,975,839
15 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,280 3,097,912
16 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 5,221 2,618,148
17 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 4,145 2,524,087
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,036 944,870
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,900 4,046,555
20 PS4 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 3,165 68,909

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 28-March 6
