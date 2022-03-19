News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Legends: Arceus back at #1, Chocobo GP debuts at #6, .hack//G.U. Last Recode debuts at #7
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|34,362
|2,154,392
|2
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|30,341
|274,141
|3
|PS4
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|20,806
|85,371
|4
|NSw
|Triangle Strategy
|Square Enix
|March 4
|17,380
|103,678
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,038
|4,483,464
|6
|NSw
|Chocobo GP
|Square Enix
|March 10
|12,414
|12,414
|7
|NSw
|.hack//G.U. Last Recode
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 10
|11,907
|11,907
|8
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|10,106
|83,505
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,815
|4,804,530
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,464
|2,551,664
|11
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|8,177
|904,143
|12
|PS5
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|7,067
|111,830
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,993
|7,209,036
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,793
|1,975,839
|15
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,280
|3,097,912
|16
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|5,221
|2,618,148
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|4,145
|2,524,087
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,036
|944,870
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,900
|4,046,555
|20
|PS4
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|3,165
|68,909
Source: Famitsu