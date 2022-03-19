The official Twitter account for the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga announced on Saturday that the anime's earthquake-delayed 11th episode has been rescheduled for next Wednesday. The episode will air on the TV Tokyo channel on March 23 at 24:00 (effectively, March 24 at midnight), followed by the 12th episode at 24:30 (March 24 at 12:30 a.m.) Episode 11 and 12 will then run on AT-X on March 24 at 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

Crunchyroll briefly streamed Orient episode 11 on Wednesday, despite the episode not airing in Japan. The service then stopped streaming the episode less than two hours later and posted, "Due to the earthquake earlier today in Japan, episode 11 of ORIENT is not available at this time. We thank you for your patience and understanding."

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred off the coast of Fukushima prefecture in northern Japan on Wednesday at 11:36 p.m. (10:36 a.m. EDT). Fukushima and Miyagi (the prefectures closest to the earthquake's epicenter) issued a one-meter (about three-foot) tsunami warning, although the highest tsunami logged was 30 centimeters (about 12 inches) high. Authorities have so far reported four deaths and 225 injured.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), which covers Tokyo and surrounding prefectures, reported no new irregularities at the Fukushima nuclear power plants. However, TEPCO said about 2.1 million customers have lost power in Tokyo and eight surrounding prefectures. At least 154,000 customers lost power in northern Japan.

The Tokyo MX channel aired the In the Land of Leadale , Love of Kill , Tokyo 24th Ward , and Police in a Pod anime as scheduled on Wednesday night, but the channel overlaid tsunami warnings and earthquake bulletins on its programming.

A powerful magnitude-9.1 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011 at 2:46 p.m., and a series of aftershocks followed. Tsunami waves hit Miyagi and other northeastern prefectures, and over 15,000 lives were lost in the overall disaster.

The Orient anime premiered in Japan on January 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and is also streaming an English dub .

