Ultraman Anime Season 2 Streams Opening Animation Sequence

Sequel premieres next Thursday with opening song by NOILION

Netflix and Tsuburaya Productions posted the opening animation sequence (without superimposed credits) for the second anime season based on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga on Thursday. The creator unit NOILION performs the anime's opening theme song "3."

The anime will debut on Netflix worldwide on April 14. The new season's first episode will get an advanced screening at the " Ultraman World Premiere and Orchestra Concert" event on April 10.

Maaya Sakamoto plays Izumi, a journalist and Kotaro Higashi's love interest. Additionally, Junichi Suwabe voices Alien Pedanto in the anime. Ayane Sakura voices the character Maya, a Wadoran alien.

Netflix describes the anime's story:

Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary "Giant of Light" (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.

The first anime season premiered globally on Netflix in April 2019 and has 13 episodes. The series then premiered on television in Japan in April 2020. Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) directed the first anime season. Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Sola Digital Arts ( Appleseed Alpha , Starship Troopers: Invasion , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) produced the anime in 3D CG. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi composed the music.

Kamiyama, Aramaki, Production I.G , and Sola Digital Arts are returning from the first season for the second one.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki was slated to play the new Ultraman character Kōtarō Higashi/Ultraman Taro in the second season, but he offered to step down from the role, due to his recent hiatus from "all entertainment industry activities" last year. Tomoaki Maeno will voice the character instead. Suzuki performed the opening theme songs for the first season as a member of OLDCODEX .