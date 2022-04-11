King Super Live 2022 Concert Delayed Until Further Notice

The official website of King Super Live, the concert event consisting of artists from the King Records company, announced last Friday that the concert has been delayed until further notice due to "various circumstances." The concert was originally slated to take place at the MetLife Dome in Saitama on June 25 and 26.

The concert's planned lineup includes Aimi , Shōta Aoi , angela , Sumire Uesaka , Yūma Uchida , Miho Okasaki , Yui Ogura , KanoeRana , saji , Suara , Yoko Takahashi , Hiroki Nanami , Yui Horie , Nana Mizuki , Inori Minase , Mamoru Miyano , and Hiroko Moriguchi .

The concert series last held a live event in 2018. The 2020 event was an online event consisting of past footage of live concerts of the featured artists, as the event could not hold a live event in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Sources: King Super Live's website, Comic Natalie