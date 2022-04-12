Ayano Tsuji Composes Insert Song for Deaimon Anime

The official website for the television anime of Rin Asano 's Deaimon manga revealed on Tuesday that Kyoto-born singer-songwriter Ayano Tsuji (theme song for The Cat Returns ) is composing and writing the lyrics for an insert song in the anime. The song "Yae ni Saku" will appear in the show's second episode on April 13. Minori Suzuki , who plays Mitsuru Horikawa in the series, is singing the song.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 6, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs uner the title Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness .

The manga's story centers on Nagomu, a man who left his home in Kyoto and his family's confectionary shop when he became a musician. Upon hearing that his father has been hospitalized though, he comes back home to take over the family business. However, while he was gone, a young girl named Itsuka started working at the shop. The whereabouts of Itsuka's parents is unknown, and she has no other relatives, and Nagomu finds himself as foster parent for Itsuka. Itsuka, on the other hand, dislikes Nagomu for abandoning the family to become a musician. She proclaims that it will be her who will take over the shop one day instead of Nagomu.

Fumitoshi Oizaki ( A Centaur's Life , Romeo × Juliet , AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue ) is directing the anime at Encourage Films ( Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM , Etotama , Isekai Cheat Magician ). Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Tamako Love Story , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Sakae Shibuya ( A Centaur's Life , Magical Girl Site ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

Maaya Sakamoto is performing the anime's opening theme song "Sumire" (Pansy), and she wrote the song's lyrics. The special unit Deaimon — singer-songwriter ayaho and musician and composer Junichi Soga — is performing the ending theme song "Koko ni Aru Yakusoku."