Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Anime Reveals New Cast & Staff, Song Artists

The Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise 's "Dai-Vangua-Sai 2022" event revealed more cast members, more staff members, theme song artists, and a new visual for the Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime on Friday.

Takumi Mano plays Taizō Kiyokura (seen below).

Other cast members include:

Ryūtarō Suzuki is the series' new director, taking over from Ken Mori , who is now in a chief director position. Satoshi Nakamura is now in charge of the series scripts, replacing Mori and Natsuko Takahashi . Tomokatsu Nagasaku is now character designer alongside Hiroyuki Saita , and is now also a chief animation director alongside Ga Young Park and Hatsuhi Yoshitake ( Hiroyuki Saita is no longer chief animation director). Hiroyuki Oguri is the unit animation director. Osamu Masayama is the art advisor. Yuushi Koshida is now credited for 3D CG. Hikari Komiya is credited for color setting. All other main staff members are returning from the previous anime.

Argonavis feat. Nayuta Asahi from GYROAXIA performs the opening theme song "Black & White," which was written, composed, and arranged by FLOW 's Take. The unit Call of Artemis ( Nana Mizuki , Raychell , Arisa Komiya , and Hinako Umemura as their respective characters) performs the ending theme song "Do the Dive," which was written and composed by Tetsuya Komuro , and arranged by Daisuke Suzuki .

In addition, Friday's eventt also revealed Quily will draw a new manga based on the anime titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Youth Quake . The manga will launch in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine on June 8.

The anime will premiere in July. The new anime features 16 fighters chosen from all over the country to compete against each other in the Deluxe tournament.

The first season of Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress premiered in Japan in April 2021, and it also debuted on the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel with English subtitles. Funimation , Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ), Crunchyroll , and YouTube streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub of the first season debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in July 2021.

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 13th episode on December 28 last year. The second season's English dub debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel on January 15.

Bushiroad announced during the " Bushiroad TCG Strategy Presentation 2021" livestream event on September 14 last year that the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series will get a third and fourth season.

Bushiroad and artist Akira Itō are credited for the original work, and Bushiroad founder and representative director Takaaki Kidani is credited as executive producer and for the original concept. Ken Mori directed the anime at Kinema Citrus . CLAMP is credited for the original character design, and Hiroyuki Saita ( Revue Starlight ) drew the character designs for animation.