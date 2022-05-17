Live-Action Doronjo Show Casts Elaiza Ikeda as Yatterman Villainess

Show centering on iconic antagonist premieres this fall

The official website for Tatsunoko Pro Sōritsu 60-shūnen Kinen WOWOW Original Drama Doronjo ( Tatsunoko Production 60th Anniversary WOWOW Original Drama Doronjo), WOWOW 's live-action television show centering on the Yatterman villain Doronjo, revealed on Wednesday that Elaiza Ikeda (live-action All Esper Dayo! , Sadako, Komi Can't Communicate ) will play Nao Dorokawa, a character who will eventually call herself Doronjo.

The show will depict the past and the life of Doronjo. In particular, it will show her life in a poor, harsh environment and the series of tragedies that led her down the path to becoming a villainess.

The show celebrates the 45th anniversary of Yatterman . The project also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Tatsunoko Production studio, and is titled Tatsunoko Pro Sōritsu 60-shūnen Kinen WOWOW Original Drama Doronjo ( Tatsunoko Production 60th Anniversary WOWOW Original Drama Doronjo).

The show will premiere this fall.

Tatsunoko Production celebrated the franchise 's 40th anniversary in 2015 with the Yatterman Night ( Yoru no Yatterman ) television anime. That series centered on a descendant of Doronjo. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The original Yatterman television series premiered in 1977, and it spawned the first Yatterman anime film that same year. A new Yatterman televison series aired in Japan in 2008 for 60 episodes, and was followed by an animated film in 2009. A live-action film also premiered in the same year.

