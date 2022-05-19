Date A Live IV Anime Casts Yumiri Hanamori as Nibelcole

Nibelcole debuts in episode 9 on May 27

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that Yumiri Hanamori will join the cast of the Date A Live IV anime as the character Nibelcole. Nibelcole will debut in episode 9, which will premiere on May 27.

The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on April 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs and is also streaming an English dub . The anime was originally slated to premiere in October, but was then delayed to this year for "various reasons."

Jun Nakagawa ( Date A Bullet , High School Fleet ) is directing the anime at Geek Toys ( Date A Bullet , Plunderer ). Fumihiko Shimo ( Talentless Nana , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoto Nakamura ( High School Fleet , The Price of Smiles ) is designing the characters, and Go Sakabe is returning from the previous three anime to compose the music.

Miyu Tomita is performing the opening theme song "OveR," and sweet ARMS is performing the ending theme song "S.O.S."

Koushi Tachibana launched the original light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume in March 2020. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

Source: Email correspondence