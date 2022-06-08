News
iii icecrin 2nd Season Anime's Promo Video Reveals July 2 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the iii icecrin television anime announced on Wednesday that iii icecrin 2 (pronounced "i i i icecrin double"), the second season, will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 2 at 7:00 a.m. JST. The website also streamed a promotional video:
The first anime premiered in April 2021. The first season's cast includes:
- Taeko Kawata as Vanillan
- Fumiko Orikasa as Chocon
- Ryōta Iwasaki as Mamango
- Sayaka Senbongi as Bluen
- Konomi Kohara as Stocchi
- Marina Horiuchi as Francisco Minton XV
- Rena Maeda as Vakkie
- Mai Satō as Chacha
- Chitose Morinaga as Chicchi
- Maria Naganawa as Tirala
- Megumi Satou as Napp
- Hina Kino as Mabubu
The new series will feature a returning staff. Juria Matsumura (TsukiPro the Animation) directed the first season at Shinei Animation. Hiroko Fukuda (Amanchu! Advance) was in charge of series composition. Kenta Higashiohji (Super Shiro, Pocket Monster Koko) composed the music.
The anime is a collaboration between Shinei Animation and Okinawa-based ice cream company Blue Seal Ice Cream.
Aya Matsui (Inai Inai Baa!/Peek-a-Boo! show's Ūtan character) designed the characters who spend their days at Ice Cream Town. The characters are a fusion of 15 various flavors of Blue Seal ice cream with bears, capybaras, otters, pandas, and other animals.
