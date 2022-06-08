iii icecrin 2nd Season Anime's Promo Video Reveals July 2 Premiere

Ice cream, animal-themed anime's 1st season premiered in April 2021

The official website for the iii icecrin television anime announced on Wednesday that iii icecrin 2 (pronounced "i i i icecrin double"), the second season, will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 2 at 7:00 a.m. JST. The website also streamed a promotional video:

The first anime premiered in April 2021. The first season's cast includes:

The new series will feature a returning staff. Juria Matsumura ( TsukiPro the Animation ) directed the first season at Shinei Animation . Hiroko Fukuda ( Amanchu! Advance ) was in charge of series composition. Kenta Higashiohji ( Super Shiro , Pocket Monster Koko ) composed the music.

The anime is a collaboration between Shinei Animation and Okinawa-based ice cream company Blue Seal Ice Cream.

Aya Matsui (Inai Inai Baa!/Peek-a-Boo! show's Ūtan character) designed the characters who spend their days at Ice Cream Town. The characters are a fusion of 15 various flavors of Blue Seal ice cream with bears, capybaras, otters, pandas, and other animals.