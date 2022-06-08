×
iii icecrin 2nd Season Anime's Promo Video Reveals July 2 Premiere

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ice cream, animal-themed anime's 1st season premiered in April 2021

The official website for the iii icecrin television anime announced on Wednesday that iii icecrin 2 (pronounced "i i i icecrin double"), the second season, will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 2 at 7:00 a.m. JST. The website also streamed a promotional video:

The first anime premiered in April 2021. The first season's cast includes:

The new series will feature a returning staff. Juria Matsumura (TsukiPro the Animation) directed the first season at Shinei Animation. Hiroko Fukuda (Amanchu! Advance) was in charge of series composition. Kenta Higashiohji (Super Shiro, Pocket Monster Koko) composed the music.

The anime is a collaboration between Shinei Animation and Okinawa-based ice cream company Blue Seal Ice Cream.

Aya Matsui (Inai Inai Baa!/Peek-a-Boo! show's Ūtan character) designed the characters who spend their days at Ice Cream Town. The characters are a fusion of 15 various flavors of Blue Seal ice cream with bears, capybaras, otters, pandas, and other animals.

Sources: iii icecrin anime's website, Comic Natalie

