iii icecrin Anime Gets 2nd Season in July
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the iii icecrin television anime revealed on Monday that the show will get a second season that will premiere in July on TV Tokyo. The sequel series is titled iii icecrin 2 (pronounced "i i i icecrin double").
The below visual for the new seasons features many of the characters visiting Vanillan's house.
The first anime premiered in April 2021. The first season's cast includes:
- Taeko Kawata as Vanillan
- Fumiko Orikasa as Chocon
- Ryōta Iwasaki as Mamango
- Sayaka Senbongi as Bluen
- Konomi Kohara as Stocchi
- Marina Horiuchi as Francisco Minton XV
- Rena Maeda as Vakkie
- Mai Satō as Chacha
- Chitose Morinaga as Chicchi
- Maria Naganawa as Tirala
- Megumi Satou as Napp
- Hina Kino as Mabubu
The new series will feature a returning staff. Juria Matsumura (TsukiPro the Animation) directed the first season at Shin-Ei Animation. Hiroko Fukuda (Amanchu! Advance) was in charge of series composition. Kenta Higashiohji (Super Shiro, Pocket Monster Koko) composed the music.
The anime is a collaboration between Shin-Ei Animation and Okinawa-based ice cream company Blue Seal Ice Cream.
Aya Matsui (Inai Inai Baa!/Peek-a-Boo! show's Ūtan character) designed the characters who spend their days at Ice Cream Town. The characters are a fusion of 15 various flavors of Blue Seal ice cream with bears, capybaras, otters, pandas, and other animals.
