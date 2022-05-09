News
iii icecrin Anime Gets 2nd Season in July

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Ice cream, animal-themed anime's 1st season premiered in April 2021

The official website for the iii icecrin television anime revealed on Monday that the show will get a second season that will premiere in July on TV Tokyo. The sequel series is titled iii icecrin 2 (pronounced "i i i icecrin double").

The below visual for the new seasons features many of the characters visiting Vanillan's house.

The first anime premiered in April 2021. The first season's cast includes:

The new series will feature a returning staff. Juria Matsumura (TsukiPro the Animation) directed the first season at Shin-Ei Animation. Hiroko Fukuda (Amanchu! Advance) was in charge of series composition. Kenta Higashiohji (Super Shiro, Pocket Monster Koko) composed the music.

The anime is a collaboration between Shin-Ei Animation and Okinawa-based ice cream company Blue Seal Ice Cream.

Aya Matsui (Inai Inai Baa!/Peek-a-Boo! show's Ūtan character) designed the characters who spend their days at Ice Cream Town. The characters are a fusion of 15 various flavors of Blue Seal ice cream with bears, capybaras, otters, pandas, and other animals.

Sources: iii icecrin's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

